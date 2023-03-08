Quake-stricken shopkeepers open stalls on streets

Quake-stricken shopkeepers open stalls on streets

MALATYA
Quake-stricken shopkeepers open stalls on streets

A few shopkeepers in the southeastern quake-hit province of Malataya have opened stalls on roadsides with whatever they could save in their shops, not to make a profit but to bring the city back to its former glory and extend a helping hand in such difficult times.

While business life got disrupted in Malatya, where many workplaces were destroyed in the deadly Feb. 6 quakes, some shopkeepers did not lose hope and are starting afresh, with an aim to boost the morale of quake survivors who lost everything.

Saying that they aim to return to the pre-disaster days, these shopkeepers have turned the boulevards in their neighborhoods into open-air markets, selling the products they were able to salvage from their damaged shops from their newly-opened stalls.

Two of those shopkeepers are brothers Cebrail and Muhammet Kolcu. Saying that they have started selling the items they were able to recover from their clothing stores at much more affordable prices, the Kolcu brothers said that their purpose is to make people feel better.

The brothers state that, at some point, life should slowly return to normal, and even though most of the citizens have lost their homes, there are still people who buy clothes for charity while passing by.

Ramazan Toprak, whose houses and shop were severely damaged in the earthquakes, stated that leaving their city was not a solution.

“I open my shop every day, irrespective of whether I can make a sale. People left their properties, their cars and everything, and many moved to other provinces. But still, we have to open our shops and provide service for the remaining citizens,” Toprak said.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

  2. Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

    Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

  3. İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

    İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

  4. Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

    Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

  5. Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

    Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut
Recommended
Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls
Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM
İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP
Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities
Historical church becomes aid collection center for quake survivors

Historical church becomes aid collection center for quake survivors
Tent cities must meet cleanliness criteria: Expert

Tent cities must meet cleanliness criteria: Expert
WORLD Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military company claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the key Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut as fierce fighting continues in the war's longest battle.

ECONOMY Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Torn down by growing debt and a barrage of crises, leaders of the world’s poorest countries have stepped up calls for the rules governing handouts of billions of dollars to be rewritten.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.