Quake-hit provinces to get priority in land project: Kurum

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of the İlk Evim Arsa (My First Home Land) Project, quake-affected provinces will get the priority, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said.

Construction works continue rapidly after the earthquakes hit 11 provinces in the country’s south.

Kurum said that citizens in quake zones would be given priority in drawing lots of the İlk Evim Arsa Project.

The project aims to help low-income families to buy land plots with completed infrastructure and zoning, ready-to-build houses, at a price below market prices and without interest.

The minister also said they would determine the 15,400 eligible citizens within three days.

Within the scope of the project, lot drawings were held on March 8 in the southern provinces of Adıyaman, Elazığ, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis and Malatya.