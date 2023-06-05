Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

HATAY

A retired British soldier has been deeply moved by the compassionate gesture of children who bid him farewell with flowers and gifts as he was preparing to leave following the completion of his duty as a kitchen manager at a tent city in the quake-hit province of Hatay.

Following the earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, NATO took action to aid in the region’s recovery. As part of their efforts, NATO supported the education of students preparing for high school and university entrance exams in tent cities established in Hatay’s Antakya, Defne and İskenderun districts. Approximately 1,600 students receive education in these tent cities.

Paul McClean, a retired British soldier from Poland, was assigned by NATO and worked as a kitchen manager for two months at the tent city established in the garden of İskenderun Yunus Emre Secondary School.

Upon completing his duties and preparing to depart, McClean was deeply moved by the farewell he received from the children, who presented him with various gifts. Reflecting on his experience, McClean expressed, “Food is distributed to those affected by the earthquakes and in need in morning, afternoon and evening. It was truly touching to witness the impact of the earthquakes on so many people, hear their stories and understand their struggle.”



“I see my involvement not merely as a job, but as a heartfelt duty. Witnessing the smiles on the faces of these children, who have endured immense pain, is priceless to me and brings me great happiness.”

Coşkun Eser, a history teacher working in the tent city, thanked McClean for his services and presented him a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, and a copy of the signature used by Ottoman sultans.