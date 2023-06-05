Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

HATAY
Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

A retired British soldier has been deeply moved by the compassionate gesture of children who bid him farewell with flowers and gifts as he was preparing to leave following the completion of his duty as a kitchen manager at a tent city in the quake-hit province of Hatay.

Following the earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, NATO took action to aid in the region’s recovery. As part of their efforts, NATO supported the education of students preparing for high school and university entrance exams in tent cities established in Hatay’s Antakya, Defne and İskenderun districts. Approximately 1,600 students receive education in these tent cities.

Paul McClean, a retired British soldier from Poland, was assigned by NATO and worked as a kitchen manager for two months at the tent city established in the garden of İskenderun Yunus Emre Secondary School.

Upon completing his duties and preparing to depart, McClean was deeply moved by the farewell he received from the children, who presented him with various gifts. Reflecting on his experience, McClean expressed, “Food is distributed to those affected by the earthquakes and in need in morning, afternoon and evening. It was truly touching to witness the impact of the earthquakes on so many people, hear their stories and understand their struggle.”

“I see my involvement not merely as a job, but as a heartfelt duty. Witnessing the smiles on the faces of these children, who have endured immense pain, is priceless to me and brings me great happiness.”

Coşkun Eser, a history teacher working in the tent city, thanked McClean for his services and presented him a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, and a copy of the signature used by Ottoman sultans.

ARTS & LIFE Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

    Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

  2. Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

    Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

  3. Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

    Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

  4. Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

    Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

  5. British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow

    British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow
Recommended
2000-year-old fountain supplies water after restoration

2000-year-old fountain supplies water after restoration
‘Blue Roads’ identified in Black Sea for diving tourism

‘Blue Roads’ identified in Black Sea for diving tourism
121-year-old historic hospital to be renovated

121-year-old historic hospital to be renovated
Two dead dolphins washed up on Türkiye’s beaches

Two dead dolphins washed up on Türkiye’s beaches
‘Lost Tulip’ blooms once again in its homeland

‘Lost Tulip’ blooms once again in its homeland
Fish market reopens in quake-hit city

Fish market reopens in quake-hit city
WORLD Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on June 3 it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

ECONOMY Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Hanoi residents flocked to the Vietnamese capital’s air-conditioned shopping malls on June 3 to escape power cuts at home, as the grid struggled to cope with the high demand caused by soaring heat.

SPORTS Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final

Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has organized a series of events to enhance the promotion of Istanbul internationally prior to the upcoming Champions League final match scheduled for June 10.