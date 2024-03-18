Quake early warning system to be installed in western province, expert says

IZMIR
Works to install an earthquake early warning system launched three years ago for the western province of İzmir at Türkiye's prominent Dokuz Eylül University (DEÜ) are nearing their end, a geology professor has announced.

The system, developed with university resources, involves a multidisciplinary team from various engineering fields. It is designed to send warning 16 seconds before the earthquake hits and will be deployed at 12 locations in collaboration with the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

After a devastating earthquake in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023, there has been a surge in seismic activity, prompting increased scrutiny of fault lines across Türkiye, with plans to study over 100 faults involving 14 universities.

Professor Dr. Hasan Sözbilir, the geologist from DEÜ, underscores the need for seismic risk assessment, citing that only 25 out of 485 fault lines in Türkiye have been active historically. Additionally, he highlights the potential danger posed by underwater faults, referencing a previous tsunami-triggering earthquake in October 2020.

With urban transformation crucial for mitigating quake impacts, Sözbilir stressed the importance of proactive measures such as building earthquake-resistant housing and prioritizing population density for redevelopment.

“What we saw in the Feb. 6 earthquakes is that after the disaster we have no place to put the survivors. It is necessary to build safe residences before the earthquake happens,” he concluded.

