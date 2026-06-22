An explosion at a factory in Qatar injured 54 people and left 18 missing, the interior ministry said Monday.
"A total of 54 people were injured in the incident that occurred at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City", the ministry posted on X, adding that authorities were searching for 18 missing people.
Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu defended the national team and head coach Vincenzo Montella on June 22 after Türkiye was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following consecutive group-stage defeats.