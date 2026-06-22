Qatar factory explosion injures 54, 18 missing: interior ministry

Qatar factory explosion injures 54, 18 missing: interior ministry

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Qatar factory explosion injures 54, 18 missing: interior ministry

An explosion at a factory in Qatar injured 54 people and left 18 missing, the interior ministry said Monday.

"A total of 54 people were injured in the incident that occurred at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City", the ministry posted on X, adding that authorities were searching for 18 missing people.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments
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