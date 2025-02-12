Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

MOSCOW

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed the prospects of Russian-Syrian cooperation in his first phone talk with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the president of Syria.

Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to assist the new administration in addressing socio-economic problems in Syria, including providing humanitarian assistance, the Kremlin said in a statement. The two leaders agreed to maintain contacts.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule. Sharaa was declared the president in January.