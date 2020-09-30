Purple baklava enticing traditional baklava lovers

  • September 30 2020 07:00:00

Purple baklava enticing traditional baklava lovers

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency
Purple baklava enticing traditional baklava lovers

A confectionery in the capital Ankara has served purple baklava prepared with violet-colored fruits and vegetables, enticing traditional baklava lovers who got curious to know what’s in it.

“At first, we had strong reactions. Some even asked if we were using food dye. But now even the traditionalists are its fan,” said Kenan Taşçı, the manager of the confectionary, adding that it becomes difficult for us to keep up with the everyday demand.

Purple baklava is prepared with black carrot, pomegranate, cherry, blackberry and red beet.

“As the rate of the sugar in it is so low, it is preferable for those with diabetes,” noted Taşçı.

Underlining that they do not use sweetener or glucose syrup inside the purple baklava, a food engineer at the facility, Betül Çelik Demiral, said, “We prepared it thinking of diabetic patients. Yes, some opposed the idea, but now it is the most consumed product.”

Baklava is a classic Turkish dessert that comes in a variety of styles made in layers of filo pastry filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with sugar, honey or frosting, adding the perfect crunch to the layers and a delectable taste.

The word baklava was first attested in English in 1650, a borrowing from the Ottoman Empire.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul

    Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul

  2. Turkey to support Azerbaijan on field, table: FM

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan on field, table: FM

  3. Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

    Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

  4. Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic

    Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic

  5. Ruling AKP warns against provocations on Armenians in Turkey

    Ruling AKP warns against provocations on Armenians in Turkey
Recommended
Turkey detains 13 ISIL terror suspects

Turkey detains 13 ISIL terror suspects
Turkey holding justice workshop as regional body’s head

Turkey holding justice workshop as regional body’s head
Chinas Uighur policy on Ankara’s agenda: AKP spokesperson

China's Uighur policy on Ankara’s agenda: AKP spokesperson
Top Turkish, US officials discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Top Turkish, US officials discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
Violence against women, girls intensified since COVID-19 began: UN official

Violence against women, girls intensified since COVID-19 began: UN official
Beauty contest winner cat, owner tours city in limo

Beauty contest winner cat, owner tours city in limo
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict zone spreads

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict zone spreads

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another on Sept. 29 of firing directly into each other's territory and rejected pressure to hold peace talks as their conflict over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh threatened to mushroom into all-out war.
ECONOMY Lenders’ profits hit $5.5 billion

Lenders’ profits hit $5.5 billion

Turkey’s banking sector registered a net profit of 42.95 billion Turkish Liras ($5.5 billion) in January-August, the country’s banking watchdog, BDDK, has said.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.