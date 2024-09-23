Public parks attract 39 mln visitors in 8 months in Türkiye

Public parks attract 39 mln visitors in 8 months in Türkiye

ANKARA
Public parks attract 39 mln visitors in 8 months in Türkiye

The nation's protected nature and national parks, which are a sight to behold with their lush foliage, welcomed around 38.9 million visitors between January and August this year.

A total of 29.5 million people — 10.1 million in June, 9.7 million in July, and 9.6 million in August — paid a visit to the country’s national and nature parks during the summer in an attempt to take a cooling break from this summer’s scorching heat.

This figure marked a significant rise in visitor numbers compared to the same period last year, which stood at 27.7 million.

Marmaris National Park in the southwestern province of Muğla emerged as the protected area with the highest number of tourists during these eight months, having hosted approximately 8.2 million visitors.

Following the southwestern city, Beydağları Coastal National Park in the southern province of Antalya ranked second with some 5.4 million visitors. Coming in third place, Beyşehir Lake National Park in the central Anatolian province of Konya hosted 2.4 million visitors during this 8-month period.

Nature conservation teams meticulously conduct conservation initiatives across the country’s 49 national parks, 267 nature parks, 31 nature conservation areas and 111 nature monuments.

An ongoing endeavor also aims to designate areas that possess an unparalleled historical and cultural character blended with unspoiled natural formations as "national parks" across the nation.

Authorities unveiled the “Kağıthane Hasdal Nature Park” in Istanbul this year, while the status of “Akdağ Nature Park” in Afyonkarahisar was converted to “Akdağ National Park” amid meticulous efforts to make progress on the matter.

Türkiye, public parks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

    Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

  2. Syria declares partial amnesty for several offenses

    Syria declares partial amnesty for several offenses

  3. Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case

    Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case

  4. Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

    Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

  5. Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote

    Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote
Recommended
Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case

Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case
Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye
UN sustainable development chief endorses Türkiyes pioneering zero waste initiative

UN sustainable development chief endorses Türkiye's pioneering zero waste initiative
Indonesia seeks to purchase Turkish warships, submarines

Indonesia seeks to purchase Turkish warships, submarines
Training plane crash in Bursa kills two aboard

Training plane crash in Bursa kills two aboard
Erdoğan vows consistent US-Türkiye relations regardless of election outcome

Erdoğan vows consistent US-Türkiye relations regardless of election outcome
Parliament speaker visits Russia for official talks

Parliament speaker visits Russia for official talks
WORLD Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran's military has built a wall along more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) of its eastern border with Afghanistan, the main entry point for immigrants, local media reported on Monday.
ECONOMY California bans all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores

California bans all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores

“Paper or plastic” will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California under a new law signed on Sept. 22 by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans all plastic shopping bags.
SPORTS Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray stunned archrival Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig away match on Sept. 21 night to go five points clear at the top of the standings.

﻿