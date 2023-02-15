Public education centers sew clothing for survivors

Public education centers sew clothing for survivors

ISTANBUL
Public education centers sew clothing for survivors

Public education centers have supported volunteer mobilization initiated after the earthquakes, as teachers and students in the centers across the country are producing many products ranging from sleeping bags to blankets for earthquake victims.

A sewing campaign was initiated in the public education centers that have almost fully returned to aid the victims since the earthquake occurred in southern Türkiye, as 2 million trainees are producing blankets, coats, sweaters, children’s toys, quilts, raincoats, gloves and berets in the public centers in Istanbul.

At a center in the western province of İzmir, berets and neck collars are being produced to be sent to survivors in the earthquake zone.

Though each student can produce two pieces per day, it is hoped they will prepare 2,500 berets and neckbands by the end of the month.

Trainees at the northwestern province of Tekirdağ make production with fabrics from companies in the organized industrial zone in the city.

The trainees sew 1,000 blankets and 500 fleece per day in four centers.

In addition to coats, ponchos, tracksuits, scarves and berets, about 1,000 sleeping bags were produced in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

Trainees in the Alanya district of the southern province of Antalya designed and prepared dolls for children.

WORLD UN chief: Rising seas risk death sentence for some nations

UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

    UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

  2. Latest downed objects could well be 'benign,' US says

    Latest downed objects could well be 'benign,' US says

  3. New Zealand plans final rescues soon after cyclone kills 4

    New Zealand plans final rescues soon after cyclone kills 4

  4. Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Türkiye's modern history

    Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Türkiye's modern history

  5. World’s oldest dog Bobi also one of the luckiest

    World’s oldest dog Bobi also one of the luckiest
Recommended
Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Türkiyes modern history

Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Türkiye's modern history
Education cannot continue until damage assessment completed: Minister

Education cannot continue until damage assessment completed: Minister
Contractor caught in hotel where he stayed as victim

Contractor caught in hotel where he stayed as victim
Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors

Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors
Funeral ceremony held for former CHP leader Baykal

Funeral ceremony held for former CHP leader Baykal
Çavuşoğlu thanks Israel for earthquake solidarity

Çavuşoğlu thanks Israel for earthquake solidarity
WORLD UN chief: Rising seas risk death sentence for some nations

UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

The United Nations chief warned Tuesday that global sea levels have risen faster since 1900 and their relentless increase puts countries like Bangladesh, China, India and the Netherlands at risk and acutely endangers nearly 900 million people living in low-lying coastal areas.

ECONOMY Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

U.S. automaker Ford said yesterday it would cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Britain and Germany, as competition in the electric car sector intensifies.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.