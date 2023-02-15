Public education centers sew clothing for survivors

ISTANBUL

Public education centers have supported volunteer mobilization initiated after the earthquakes, as teachers and students in the centers across the country are producing many products ranging from sleeping bags to blankets for earthquake victims.

A sewing campaign was initiated in the public education centers that have almost fully returned to aid the victims since the earthquake occurred in southern Türkiye, as 2 million trainees are producing blankets, coats, sweaters, children’s toys, quilts, raincoats, gloves and berets in the public centers in Istanbul.

At a center in the western province of İzmir, berets and neck collars are being produced to be sent to survivors in the earthquake zone.

Though each student can produce two pieces per day, it is hoped they will prepare 2,500 berets and neckbands by the end of the month.

Trainees at the northwestern province of Tekirdağ make production with fabrics from companies in the organized industrial zone in the city.

The trainees sew 1,000 blankets and 500 fleece per day in four centers.

In addition to coats, ponchos, tracksuits, scarves and berets, about 1,000 sleeping bags were produced in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

Trainees in the Alanya district of the southern province of Antalya designed and prepared dolls for children.