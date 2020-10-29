PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.

In the 26th minute, PSG's Brazilian superstar Neymar left the pitch at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium due to a hamstring injury. Spanish winger Pablo Sarabia was subbed in.

Visitors PSG drew the first blood in Istanbul as Italian forward Moise Kean scored by header in the 64th minute.

Kean was unmarked in the penalty area when French star Kylian Mbappe took the corner.

PSG doubled the lead in the 79th minute as Kean finished with a left foot strike. He was assisted by Mbappe.

In general, Başakşehir fought hard to challenge Paris Saint-Germain but the French powerhouse secured the 2-0 win with second half goals.

The Turkish side had their second loss in the group.

Last week Başakşehir were beaten by Germany's RB Leipzig 2-0 in the Champions League opener.

In the next match, Başakşehir will play against English opponents Manchester United on Nov. 4 in Istanbul.

