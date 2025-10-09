Prosecutors seek 18-year sentences in Ankara concert probe

Prosecutors seek 18-year sentences in Ankara concert probe

ANKARA
Prosecutors seek 18-year sentences in Ankara concert probe

Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences of up to 18 years for 14 people accused of misconduct and tender rigging in connection with concert spending by the Ankara Municipality between 2021 and 2024.

The suspects — including former municipal officials such as department heads and branch managers, as well as business owners — were detained on Sept. 26 as part of an investigation led by the chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara. Five of the suspects remain in custody.

Prosecutors allege that irregularities in the procurement of 32 concert services resulted in more than 154 million Turkish Liras ($3.69 million) in public losses. The municipality has denied the allegations.

“As soon as the incident was discovered, we immediately applied to the inspection board and requested a detailed investigation,” Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş said at a Sept. 24 press conference. “The investigation was conducted, and a report was prepared stating that there was no public harm.”

Yavaş also criticized the expert panel that concluded public losses occurred, claiming that its members “were not involved in the matter.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

    Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

  2. CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

    CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

  3. Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid

    Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid

  4. Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan

    Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan

  5. Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation

    Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation
Recommended
Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled
CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid
Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid

Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid
Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan

Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan
Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation

Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation
Türkiye to resume flights to airport in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah

Türkiye to resume flights to airport in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah
Türkiye marks 10 years since deadly ISIL attack in capital Ankara

Türkiye marks 10 years since deadly ISIL attack in capital Ankara
WORLD NATO to start annual nuclear exercise next week

NATO to start annual nuclear exercise next week

NATO will launch its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week, alliance chief Mark Rutte said on Oct. 10 as tensions with Russia have risen after a series of air incursions by Moscow.
ECONOMY Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August

Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August

Türkiye's retail sales surged 12.2 percent year-on-year in August, data from the statistical authority TÜİK showed on Oct. 10.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿