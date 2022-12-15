Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case

KONYA

The indictment prepared for the two people who fatally hit a dog with a shovel at an animal rehabilitation center in the central Anatolian province of Konya has demanded prison sentences up to four years.

A video of a municipal worker hitting a dog with a shovel in Konya has drawn huge reactions from the public.

The provincial chief public prosecutor’s office announced that the suspects, Murat Bacak and Sefa Çakmak, were arrested.

In the statements, the suspects said that the dog attacked them, and they hit the dog in self-defense.

The indictment prepared by the prosecutor’s office said that it was determined that “there was no attack by the dog.”

“On the day of the incident, when the dogs were taken out of the cage for parasite vaccinations, Bacak tortured and cruelly treated our dear friend,” it explained the incident.