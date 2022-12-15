Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case

Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case

KONYA
Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case

The indictment prepared for the two people who fatally hit a dog with a shovel at an animal rehabilitation center in the central Anatolian province of Konya has demanded prison sentences up to four years.

A video of a municipal worker hitting a dog with a shovel in Konya has drawn huge reactions from the public.

The provincial chief public prosecutor’s office announced that the suspects, Murat Bacak and Sefa Çakmak, were arrested.

In the statements, the suspects said that the dog attacked them, and they hit the dog in self-defense.

The indictment prepared by the prosecutor’s office said that it was determined that “there was no attack by the dog.”

“On the day of the incident, when the dogs were taken out of the cage for parasite vaccinations, Bacak tortured and cruelly treated our dear friend,” it explained the incident.

abuse,

ECONOMY Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers

Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers
MOST POPULAR

  1. UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary

    UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary

  2. Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

    Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

  3. Nearly 980 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in 11 months

    Nearly 980 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in 11 months

  4. Ankara slams EU over 'narrow-minded approach'

    Ankara slams EU over 'narrow-minded approach'

  5. Works for carrying Turkmen gas to Europe should begin: Erdoğan

    Works for carrying Turkmen gas to Europe should begin: Erdoğan
Recommended
One dead in rain-hit İzmir

One dead in rain-hit İzmir
Students plant cotton in school garden

Students plant cotton in school garden
Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe

Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe
Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in Antalya

Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in Antalya
Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province

Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province
Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van

Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van
WORLD Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kiev, on Dec. 14, saying two administrative buildings were hit in a downtown district that is home to many government buildings.
ECONOMY Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers

Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers

Business confidence fell slightly among Japan’s largest manufacturers for the fourth straight quarter, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed yesterday.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.