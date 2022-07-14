Prosecutor seeks record jail sentence in harassment case

  • July 14 2022 07:00:00

Prosecutor seeks record jail sentence in harassment case

ANKARA – Demirören News Agency
Prosecutor seeks record jail sentence in harassment case

The Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Emre Kara for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl more than once in Kutluhan village of Ankara’s Haymana district and is seeking a sentence of 111.5 years.

The prosecutor demanded the record sentence on charges of “aggravated sexual abuse of a child,” “deprivation of liberty,” “violation of privacy,” “publishing indecent images of a child,” “blackmailing,” and “defamation.”

The court decided to arrest Kara.

“The child suffered from sexual abuse after she was abducted by the perpetrator. Members of the perpetrator’s family have also participated in this action by ignoring it,” said İrem Esra Kömürcü Altun, the layer of the girl, identified only by the initials S.K.

He added that they had been fighting for a year to have the perpetrator arrested.

The prosecutor’s office also filed a lawsuit against Emre Kara’s mother, Nuran Kara, father İhsan Kara, brother Abbas Kara and uncle Hasan Çelik on charges of “deprivation of liberty” with a demand for the imprisonment of up to 10 years.

“After a year of efforts, we got the perpetrator arrested.

During this time, the perpetrator has blocked her path many times, despite the restraining order,” Altun added.

After Kara threatened, insulted and blackmailed S.K. by revealing obscene images of her, S.K. filed a complaint against him. Kara, who first sent the obscene images of S.K. to her relatives and then published them on his social media account, was detained.

It was also determined, after the examination at the hospital, that S.K. was sexually abused.

Türkiye, jail sentence,

ARTS & LIFE Tourists trample all over protected, prehistoric Peruvian hill carving

Tourists trample all over protected, prehistoric Peruvian hill carving
MOST POPULAR

  1. Trial of ODTÜ students accused of ‘insulting Erdoğan’ to continue despite withdrawal of complaint

    Trial of ODTÜ students accused of ‘insulting Erdoğan’ to continue despite withdrawal of complaint

  2. UK mulls contraceptives for grey squirrels

    UK mulls contraceptives for grey squirrels

  3. Chalmers wins Down Under, Woods third

    Chalmers wins Down Under, Woods third

  4. Lyle defies US posse to lead Aussie Open

    Lyle defies US posse to lead Aussie Open

  5. Beşiktaş thrashes Bandırma

    Beşiktaş thrashes Bandırma
Recommended
Man quits academic career, settles in mountain village

Man quits academic career, settles in mountain village
Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden

Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden
Building erected by lifting jack leans again: Locals

Building erected by lifting jack leans again: Locals
Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death
Endangered mountain sheep adapts back to nature

Endangered mountain sheep adapts back to nature
‘Examholic’ man enters 41st university exam in 59 years

‘Examholic’ man enters 41st university exam in 59 years
WORLD Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton admitted on television on July 12 that he has helped plan coups in other countries, while arguing that the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington fell short of such efforts.
ECONOMY Construction costs continue to increase

Construction costs continue to increase

The headline construction cost index increased by 3.97 percent on a monthly basis in May, easing from the 6.12 percent rise in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Insitute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.