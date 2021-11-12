Prosecutor prepares summary of proceedings against İYİ Party lawmaker

  • November 12 2021 17:13:00

ANKARA
The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has prepared a summary of proceedings against İYİ (Good) Party deputy Lütfü Türkkan on accusations of “insulting,” demanding that his parliamentary immunity be lifted.

The summary of proceedings prepared by the Parliamentary Crimes Investigation Bureau will be sent to the Justice Ministry to be delivered to parliament.

Türkkan resigned from his post at the party on Nov. 6 after he sweared at a protester in the eastern province of Bingöl.

Video footage posted on social media showed Türkkan swearing at a relative of a person killed by the PKK terror group, who was protesting İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener.

Türkkan, who initially called the incident a “provocation,” later offered an apology. 

“I did something I should never have done, insulted and said bad words as a result of [acting impulsively], [in] that troubled situation,” Türkkan said in a video message he posted. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier said that “his resignation is not enough,” and added that “he no longer had a place under the roof of parliament.”

