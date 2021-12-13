Prosecutor launches investigation into HDP congress

  • December 13 2021 13:48:00

ANKARA
An investigation was launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Dec. 13 against a Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (HDP) congress over pro-PKK slogans.

The Anti-Terrorism Department of the General Directorate of Security said it filed a criminal complaint to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against an HDP congress held in Istanbul.

The complaint came on the grounds that “slogans praising the leader of the terrorist organization and organizational anthems were sung” at the fourth ordinary Congress of the HDP Istanbul Provincial Organization.

The participants of the congress also chanted slogans in support of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, the statement said.

HDP co-chair Mithat Sancar, HDP deputies and party members attended the congress.

