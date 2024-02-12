Prosecution expresses final opinion on İstiklal bomb attack case

The prosecutor’s office has presented its opinion and final position on the case of the 2022 terrorist attack in Istanbul’s bustling İstiklal Avenue, requesting the continuation of the perpetrator’s detention.

The prosecutor's statement on Feb. 12 reiterated the demand for seven aggravated life sentences and imprisonment of up to 3,009 years for the terrorist Ahlam Albashir, who placed the bomb on Istanbul's busiest street, claiming the lives of six people and leaving several dozens injured.

Following the prosecution's statement, Albashır claimed that she was handed a bag and instructed to leave it on Istiklal Avenue, but she was unaware of its contents.

"I didn't know it was a bomb. They only told me to go as a tourist and take photos only," Albashir was quoted as saying by local media.

Expressing emotional distress for the deceased victims, the terrorist stated she would not object even if the court imposed the highest punishment.

"I can't sleep at night because of the dead people. I am an orphan and I don't want anyone else to be an orphan. I will not object even if you give me the death penalty."

In response, the prosecutor directed the interpreter to convey to the defendant Albashir, “She just mentioned that she was deceived and talked about the children she orphaned. If she has a conscience, she should not be able to sleep.”

The prosecutor, in the indictment, requested the separation of the files for 10 fugitive defendants. The prosecution also urged to issue an arrest warrant for Ahmed E., a minor suspect. The trial was adjourned to April 15 for the defendants to make their final statements in response to the prosecutor's statement.

According to the indictment, investigations revealed that the defendants Albashir and Bilal el-Hacmaus, as special intelligence operatives of the YPG/PYD terrorist organization, received specific training and instructions. It was determined that they were sent to Türkiye with explosive materials, infiltrating Istanbul through an illegal network established by the organization and carrying out the mentioned attack based on received instructions.

