Prominent Turkish pool player’s life to be adapted into series

ISTANBUL

The life and career of Semih Saygıner, one of the most influential figures in Turkish billiards, will be brought to the screen in an upcoming Netflix series, Turkish media has reported.

Named “The Master,” the series will follow Saygıner’s rise from his challenging early days in Sakarya, a small northwestern province, to international acclaim in the world of billiards.

While the lead actor who will portray Saygıner has yet to be confirmed, filming is expected to begin at the end of June.

Born in 1964 in Sakarya’s Adapazarı, Saygıner’s interest in billiards dates back to his high school year, a period overshadowed by the tragic loss of both parents in a traffic accident, which led him to drop out of school.

After discovering his passion for the sport, the now-renowned pool player made his debut on the national stage in 1981 by winning a prestigious billiards championship in Istanbul.

He continued to draw attention in 1988 during an exhibition tournament in Türkiye featuring renowned international players.

He gained widespread recognition in 1991 with strong performances at the German Open and the Istanbul Efes Pilsen Grand Prix. In 1992, he achieved a remarkable eighth-place finish at the World Championship in Berlin, Germany, notably defeating world champion Raymond Ceulemans with a score of 3 to 0.

The following year, he secured third place in the same tournament, elevating his position to sixth in the global rankings.

In 1994, Saygıner claimed his first World Cup title at the World Championship in Ghent, Belgium. He broke two world records and climbed to third spot in the world rankings.

Over the following decade, he secured numerous titles, including the individual European championship title in 1999 and multiple World Cup victories in 2003, 2004 and 2021.

Known as “Mr. Magic” and “The Turkish Prince,” the 60-year-old has made an indelible impact on the sport, with 42 distinctive shots named in his honor within billiards literature.