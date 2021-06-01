Prominent music school in Belgium invites young Turkish pianist

The Belgian Royal Conservatory of Brussels, which normally accepts university students, has invited a 12-year-old Turkish pianist to appear in their entrance exams.

Ada Elif Savaş, a student of Mimar Sinan University State Conservatory Piano Department, will have the opportunity to study music at one of the world’s leading music schools if everything goes as expected.

Yasemin Banu Burcu shared the story of her daughter, who, despite her young age, received several awards in many music competitions held in countries such as Georgia, Germany and Bulgaria.

“Ada was only 3.5 years old when we discovered her talent. She had a great interest in playing the piano. At the age of 6, she won the Mimar Sinan State Children’s Conservatory and received her basic music education there,” Burcu said, adding that her daughter participated in various international competitions and was deemed worthy of awards during her education.

Burcu revealed that her daughter, who received offers from various schools, was invited to take exams at the Brussels Royal Conservatory.

The young pianist and her family are preparing to go to Belgium next year.

