Prominent cartoonist laid to rest

  • June 09 2022 07:00:00

Prominent cartoonist laid to rest

ISTANBUL
Prominent cartoonist laid to rest

Renowned Turkish caricaturist Latife Demirci, who lost his life on June 5 at the age of 61, has been laid to rest in Istanbul on June 7, following a funeral service attended by prominent figures of the Turkish media and art worlds.

Demirci, who was known as the “father of many cartoon characters,” was drawing caricatures on the front page of the daily Hürriyet.

“He was a nonesuch person, such a big loss,” Ahmet Hakan, the editor-in-chief of daily Hürriyet, said at the funeral service held in the Teşvikiye Mosque.

“He is gone so early. What made him different was his power of observation. He used to see things we could not,” Sedat Ergin, former editor-in-chief of the daily, noted.

Born in Istanbul in 1961, Demirci was known for the characters he created, such as “Mr. Press and Mrs. Media,” “Mr. Muhlis” and “Arab Kadri.”

His first caricature was published in the Gırgır magazine in 1975, when he was only 14 years old. After working for “Fırt” magazine, he founded “Hıbır,” another famous magazine in the country, in 1989 with some other caricaturists.

Demirci was the author and the artist of 10 comic books.

“He was man who became happy when he was drawing,” Tan Oral, a caricaturist said. Demirci’s sister Nurver Tiyaki expressed her feelings in tears, saying, “A part of me is gone, I am so sorry.”

cartoonist, latif demirci, Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as terrorists take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  2. Turkey hails UN plan as feasible to avert food crisis

    Turkey hails UN plan as feasible to avert food crisis

  3. Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

    Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

  4. Ankara rejects European Parliament’s ‘biased, unrealistic’ report on Turkey

    Ankara rejects European Parliament’s ‘biased, unrealistic’ report on Turkey

  5. President Erdoğan meets Venezuelan counterpart

    President Erdoğan meets Venezuelan counterpart
Recommended
Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as terrorists take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan
Turkish thrill-seeker becomes 1st man to row across Pacific Ocean

Turkish thrill-seeker becomes 1st man to row across Pacific Ocean
Demand for e-motorcycles increase in Turkey

Demand for e-motorcycles increase in Turkey
Municipalities encouraging animal adoption with bonuses

Municipalities encouraging animal adoption with bonuses
Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece

Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece
President Erdoğan meets Venezuelan counterpart

President Erdoğan meets Venezuelan counterpart
WORLD UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

UN watchdog says Iran plans to ramp up uranium enrichment

Iran plans to install two new cascades of advanced centrifuges that will allow Tehran to rapidly enrich more uranium, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Thursday, the latest escalation in the standoff over the country’s atomic program.

ECONOMY Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis to move Doblo production to Spain

Stellantis Group, a major shareholder in Turkish carmaker Tofaş, has announced that the new Fiat Doblo will be produced in Spain.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”