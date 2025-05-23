3 suspects detained after abduction claims surrounding prominent businessman

ISTANBUL
Authorities have detained three suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping of prominent Turkish businessman İnan Kıraç, who was found safe at his house after claims surfaced that he had been forcibly removed from a hospital in Istanbul.

Initial media coverage on May 22 claimed that Kıraç had been abducted by unidentified individuals while undergoing medical checks at Koç University Hospital.

Publishing an official statement in response, the hospital denied the abduction claims.

Confirming that Kıraç had been admitted on May 21, the hospital said that he left the premises on May 22 before the discharge procedures were completed, accompanied by his assistant and chauffeur, and without the consent of his court-appointed legal guardians.

“The allegations that Kıraç was abducted by unknown individuals from the hospital are baseless,” the statement stressed.

Two individuals who accompanied Kıraç from the hospital were detained by police, local media reported.

Kıraç, a long-time figure in Türkiye’s business community, was recently the subject of a legal guardianship case.

His daughter, İpek Kıraç, filed a lawsuit to annul her father’s recent marriage to Emine Alangoya, claiming he lacked mental capacity.

The court ordered a medical evaluation, with the Forensic Medicine Institute subsequently concluding that Kıraç was not fully capable of managing his own affairs. As a result, legal guardians were appointed to oversee his decisions.

Following the latest development, İnan Kıraç’s legal guardians obtained a one-month restraining order against his wife.

