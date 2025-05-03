Project tracks underwater noise levels in Eastern Black Sea

Project tracks underwater noise levels in Eastern Black Sea

TRABZON
Project tracks underwater noise levels in Eastern Black Sea

A research team from the northeastern province of Trabzon has begun measuring underwater noise pollution in the Eastern Black Sea, which is believed to affect the communication, feeding and reproductive behavior of marine life.

Professor Dr. Fatma Telli Karakoç, a faculty member at Karadeniz Technical University’s Faculty of Marine Sciences, and her graduate student Melike Tüysüz, launched the project, focusing on measuring sound levels in areas including fish farms, port zones and open sea.

With support from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), the team started collecting underwater noise data using hydrophones deployed at various coastal and offshore points via the university’s research vessel.

Karakoç explained that the measurements will be carried out in two-month intervals. “Every two months, we will return to the selected sites; the fish farm, the port and the offshore zone, to measure the frequency range of underwater sounds. We’ll then compare these frequencies with those associated with marine species,” she explained.

The three study locations were chosen to represent different activity levels: The open sea area is as far removed from human activity as possible; the fish farm site is a busy fishing area where boat traffic and fish activity are common; and the port site is within Trabzon Port, one of the region’s busiest maritime zones.

The goal is to observe the differences between areas with high human activity and those with little or none, according to Karakoç.

“This is the first time such a study is being conducted along the Eastern Black Sea coast,” Karakoç said.

She emphasized that underwater noise pollution should be considered an environmental threat, noting that noise pollution affects marine animals from the egg stage through to adulthood.

“It poses a threat to every species living underwater. It disrupts communication between individuals, alters reproductive behaviors and timing, and changes feeding patterns and locations,” she explained.

Graduate student Melike Tüysüz said that research on underwater noise pollution is still new in Türkiye and that historical data is limited.

“Using what we discovered, we created a roadmap for ourselves,” she said, noting that they reviewed international studies.

The project is expected to last for about one year, with the results to be used in future scientific research and academic publications.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

    DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

  2. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  3. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  4. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  5. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert
Recommended
DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62
Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front

Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front
Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship

Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship
Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project

Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project
Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player
Greek FM visits historic Istanbul seminary in push for reopening

Greek FM visits historic Istanbul seminary in push for reopening
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿