Project launched to propagate endangered seeds

Project launched to propagate endangered seeds

Hülya Yılmaz- RİZE
Project launched to propagate endangered seeds

Within the scope of a project, the chairman of an agricultural chamber is tracing seeds of dozens of local fruits and vegetables on the verge of extinction in the Eastern Black Sea region and distributing them to the local community for cultivation.

After serving as the deputy chairman of the agricultural chamber in Rize’s Fındıklı district following his appointment in 2011, Mehmet Ali Özsoy was elected as its chairman in 2015. To bring his projects to life, Özsoy rented a 100-square-meter garden and initiated cultivation by importing apple and pear saplings from the western province of İzmir.

As people started expressing interest in indigenous apple and pear varieties specific to the Eastern Black Sea, Özsoy shifted his focus in that direction and began traveling from village to village, tracing the whereabouts of vanishing fruit trees.

"I roamed all the villages around Fındıklı and beyond, tirelessly scouring the hills and valleys to find the remnants of forgotten fruits, many of which are now unknown in terms of taste and name," Özsoy explained.

Noting that he wrote letters to all the agricultural chambers in the Eastern Black Sea region to request ancestral seeds, Özsoy said that his chamber managed to cultivate 100,000 vegetable seedlings over the course of six years.

When the available land became insufficient for their efforts, Fındıklı Mayor Ercüment Çevratoğlu allocated 19 acres of land to support their initiative.

Stating that they send seeds to everyone who asks for heirlooms, Özsoy said, "We are dedicated to preserving the heritage left by our ancestors through agriculture and passing it down to future generations."

endangered,

ARTS & LIFE Worlds oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
LATEST NEWS

  1. World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

    World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

  2. First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

    First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

  3. Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

    Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

  4. Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

    Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

  5. Consumer confidence recovers in September

    Consumer confidence recovers in September
Recommended
Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara

Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara
Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir
Locals kick off ‘carpet harvest’ after months-long restoration

Locals kick off ‘carpet harvest’ after months-long restoration
Mass grave of children unearthed in ancient city

Mass grave of children unearthed in ancient city
Authorities find tiles stolen 20 years ago

Authorities find tiles stolen 20 years ago
Teams launch 2,000-km plastic collection trek

Teams launch 2,000-km plastic collection trek
WORLD South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

Seventeen American soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for "alleged illegal drug behaviour", the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer sentiment improved in September after declining in the previous three months, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.