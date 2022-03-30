Project aiming to make schools eco-friendly launched

  • March 30 2022 07:00:00

Project aiming to make schools eco-friendly launched

ANKARA
Project aiming to make schools eco-friendly launched

The “Environment Friendly 1,000 Schools” project planned to be implemented by the Education Ministry has been launched with a ceremony held in the capital Ankara.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Mahmut Özer said that the goal is to make all 57,108 schools across the country environmentally friendly, starting with 1,000 schools at first.

“Solar energy systems and rainwater storage units will be installed in all our schools in line with the project,” Özer said, adding that libraries established in all 1,000 schools will be turned into ‘zero waste libraries.’

The new initiative also combines Turkey’s “zero waste” policy with efforts to instill a passion for reading in the country’s children and youth.

For his part, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum stated that the project would contribute to raising environmental and nature awareness among children.

“I hope that the project will make a total of 1,000 schools, one in each district, environment and climate friendly and zero waste compatible,” he noted.

eco friendly,

ARTS & LIFE Mother Goddess stele on display in İzmir

Mother Goddess stele on display in İzmir
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

    Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

  2. British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

    British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

  3. Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

    Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

  4. Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival

    Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival

  5. Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey

    Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey
Recommended
New version of Suleiman the Magnificient book penned

New version of Suleiman the Magnificient book penned
April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’
Security forces hold, rescue nearly 1,000 migrants in country’s west

Security forces hold, rescue nearly 1,000 migrants in country’s west
Turkish chef to open restaurant with Ronaldo in London

Turkish chef to open restaurant with Ronaldo in London
Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021
‘No correlation’ between heart diseases, vaccines

‘No correlation’ between heart diseases, vaccines
WORLD UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal

UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal

British police said Tuesday that they were fining 20 people over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff during coronavirus lockdowns, and that more people could face penalties.

ECONOMY Government announces new tax cuts

Government announces new tax cuts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced new reductions in the value-added tax (VAT) for some consumer products, as well as medical equipment and home sales transactions.
SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match