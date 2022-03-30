Project aiming to make schools eco-friendly launched

ANKARA

The “Environment Friendly 1,000 Schools” project planned to be implemented by the Education Ministry has been launched with a ceremony held in the capital Ankara.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Mahmut Özer said that the goal is to make all 57,108 schools across the country environmentally friendly, starting with 1,000 schools at first.

“Solar energy systems and rainwater storage units will be installed in all our schools in line with the project,” Özer said, adding that libraries established in all 1,000 schools will be turned into ‘zero waste libraries.’

The new initiative also combines Turkey’s “zero waste” policy with efforts to instill a passion for reading in the country’s children and youth.

For his part, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum stated that the project would contribute to raising environmental and nature awareness among children.

“I hope that the project will make a total of 1,000 schools, one in each district, environment and climate friendly and zero waste compatible,” he noted.