Program launched to address homelessness crisis in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
In response to the increasing numbers of homeless individuals seeking shelter in Istanbul streets, the governor’s office has initiated a program to accommodate them in specially designated hotels and guesthouses.

Acting on the directive of the office, police teams conducted a comprehensive operation across all 39 districts of Istanbul, identifying and relocating 287 individuals living on the streets to these newly established facilities. Those with health issues received treatment, and rehabilitation programs have been initiated to enable homeless people to adopt society. Authorities have launched efforts to enroll these individuals in vocational training courses.

The governor’s office announced that the security forces on Sept. 23 conducted the first round of the implementation, placing over 65 homeless individuals into shelter facilities.

“We call upon all Istanbul residents to report any instances of homelessness to the emergency line, ensuring that our fellow citizens can enjoy the warmth and security of a stable environment,” said a statement from the governor’s office.

