Professor breaks doctor’s nose in latest act of violence

  • April 01 2022 07:00:00

Professor breaks doctor’s nose in latest act of violence

AMASYA
Professor breaks doctor’s nose in latest act of violence

Turkey, which has been struggling with violence against health workers, has witnessed yet another case in which a doctor broke another doctor’s nose in a fistfight in the Black Sea province of Amasya.

According to local media reports, Hamit Serdar Başbuğ, the head of the cardiovascular surgery department of the Amasya University Medical Faculty, got upset with doctor Ercan Kahraman.

Başbuğ insisted that Kahraman had bought a piece of medical equipment at a high price and declined to sign the bill. The quarrel turned into a scuffle and the scuffle turned into a fistfight in a short time.

An investigation was opened against Başbuğ who broke his colleague’s nose as Başbuğ’s recent social media post about violence against health workers emerged.

“It is my serious offer. Carry permits should be given to physicians, then violence against doctors will finish. Nobody rises against the police. Why? Because they have guns,” he wrote.

The issue of attacks against health workers was always a public problem in Turkey, however, amid the pandemic, the violence against health workers skyrocketed by 62 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.

In the mentioned time, 190 acts of violence were recorded with some 316 health workers losing their lives.

ARTS & LIFE The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

    Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

  2. April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

    April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

  3. Restoration of 2,500-year-old Serpent Column starts

    Restoration of 2,500-year-old Serpent Column starts

  4. Ukraine, Russia converge in their negotiation positions: Turkish FM

    Ukraine, Russia converge in their negotiation positions: Turkish FM

  5. Prices expected to decline in two weeks after VAT cut

    Prices expected to decline in two weeks after VAT cut
Recommended
Locals collect waste oil to raise money for stray animals

Locals collect waste oil to raise money for stray animals
Hagia Sophia Mosque to hold first tarawih prayer in 88 years

Hagia Sophia Mosque to hold first tarawih prayer in 88 years
Man in caravan says never goes home

Man in caravan says never goes home
İzmir preparing to welcome first cruise ship in years

İzmir preparing to welcome first cruise ship in years
Minister reiterates commitment to passing Climate Law

Minister reiterates commitment to passing Climate Law
Price inspections to continue, says minister

Price inspections to continue, says minister
WORLD 2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, setting off a gunbattle in which a Palestinian teenager was killed and several others were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

ECONOMY Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February

Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February

Turkey’s exports increased by 25.4 percent in February from the same month of 2021 to stand at $20 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

The 68th Gillette-Milliyet Athletes of the Year Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Istanbul on March 30, with Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz receiving the “Athlete of the Year” award.