Professional climbers maintain Istanbul Airport’s inaccessible structures

ISTANBUL
At Istanbul Airport, a team of 20 professional climbers from diverse backgrounds is handling tasks in areas inaccessible by conventional means, such as elevating vehicles.

The team, including teachers, sociologists and archaeologists, has been specially trained and certified by internationally accredited organizations.

Istanbul Airport, which covers a sprawling 75.5 million square meters, has been operational since Oct. 31, 2018, and fully functional since April 6, 2019.

As part of its ongoing maintenance and construction activities, the climbing team performs vital repair and upkeep tasks at great heights across the airport, from the terminal building to other structures.

Oğuz Kağan Yazıcıoğlu, the manager of Istanbul Airport operator’s (İGA) facade repair works, shared insights into the team’s operations.

“The team has been active since the day Istanbul Airport opened,” Yazıcıoğlu said. “Initially, they worked under subcontractors, but in 2021, they were integrated into IGA’s operations.”

He emphasized the specialized nature of the work and noted, “The rope climbing team isn’t just for cleaning. They handle the maintenance of steel structures, mechanical and electrical systems and even complete construction tasks in mid-air. Everyone in the team brings a unique skill set to the job.”

Rope Access Supervisor Fatih Tombaş, who has been involved in mountaineering since 1994 and has taught at the Turkish Mountaineering Federation, described the safety measures in place.

“This is a dangerous job, but when done correctly, it’s safer than walking on the street,” he emphasized.

“It’s never a solo task; at least two people are always working together, with constant communication maintained by radio. We use a dual-rope system — a working rope and a safety rope — so if something goes wrong, the safety rope immediately comes into play.”

Tombaş also highlighted the growing significance of the rope access sector in Türkiye and encouraged young people with the necessary training to consider this line of work.

