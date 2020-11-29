Probe launched over MP’s remarks on military

ANKARA

A probe has been launched into Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Ali Mahir Başarır over his remarks regarding the Turkish army, the chief public prosecutor’s office in Ankara announced on Nov. 30.

“The army was sold,” Başarır said on private broadcaster Habertürk on Nov. 28, criticizing the government over the privatization of a national tank factory.

“We are at such a point that the state’s army was sold to Qatar for the first time in the history of the Republic. It is said that it was sold for $20 million, it was sold for $50 million,” Başarır said, elaborating on the transfer of the right to operate Turkey’s national tank factory to the BMC Turkish-Qatari venture for 25 years.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said yesterday that they would call Başarır to account for his remarks. Akar condemned “this language, which has insulted the heroic” Turkish Armed Forces.

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın also said they “reject this ugly language and strongly condemn it.”

“I curse those who insult our honorable army,

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted.