Probe launched over MP’s remarks on military

  • November 29 2020 16:55:00

Probe launched over MP’s remarks on military

ANKARA
Probe launched over MP’s remarks on military

A probe has been launched into Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Ali Mahir Başarır over his remarks regarding the Turkish army, the chief public prosecutor’s office in Ankara announced on Nov. 30.

“The army was sold,” Başarır said on private broadcaster Habertürk on Nov. 28, criticizing the government over the privatization of a national tank factory.

“We are at such a point that the state’s army was sold to Qatar for the first time in the history of the Republic. It is said that it was sold for $20 million, it was sold for $50 million,” Başarır said, elaborating on the transfer of the right to operate Turkey’s national tank factory to the BMC Turkish-Qatari venture for 25 years.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said yesterday that they would call Başarır to account for his remarks. Akar condemned “this language, which has insulted the heroic” Turkish Armed Forces.

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın also said they “reject this ugly language and strongly condemn it.”

“I curse those who insult our honorable army,

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Young couple explores unknown gems of Turkey

    Young couple explores unknown gems of Turkey

  2. Senior Turkish officials meet minority representatives

    Senior Turkish officials meet minority representatives

  3. Probe launched over MP’s remarks on military

    Probe launched over MP’s remarks on military

  4. Following measures not choice but necessity, says Turkish health minister

    Following measures not choice but necessity, says Turkish health minister

  5. Turkish exploration vessel returns to port ahead of EU summit

    Turkish exploration vessel returns to port ahead of EU summit
Recommended
CHP leader questions process of sale of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar

CHP leader questions process of sale of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar
CHP leader slams sale of 10 percent of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar

CHP leader slams sale of 10 percent of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar
İYİ Party willing to continue Nation Alliance, Akşener says

İYİ Party willing to continue Nation Alliance, Akşener says
Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader

Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader
Main opposition CHP proposes 5-article solution to teachers’ problems

Main opposition CHP proposes 5-article solution to teachers’ problems
İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to respond against interception of Turkish ship by EU mission

İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to respond against interception of Turkish ship by EU mission
WORLD Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators on Nov. 30 to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection, ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
ECONOMY Turkish banking watchdog continues normalization steps

Turkish banking watchdog continues normalization steps

In its most recent move to contribute to the well-functioning of markets, Turkey's banking watchdog on Nov. 30 raised the ceiling ratio of domestic banks' Turkish-lira transactions with foreign financial institutions to 2.5% of their equity.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.