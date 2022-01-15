Probe launched into suicide of medical school student

  • January 15 2022 07:00:00

ELAZIĞ
An investigation has been launched into the suicide of Enes Kara, a 20-year-old medical school student who committed suicide after posting a video in which he detailed his life at a dorm run by a religious group.

Local authorities in the eastern province of Elâzığ have asked the supervisor of the religious group and students living with Kara for their testimonies.

While they said they were surprised by Kara’s suicide, the exact cause of the death of the young student was officially registered as “death by jumping from height.”

The Elazığ Bar Association also applied to be involved in the case investigating whether there is a predisposition to the suicide.

In the video watched by millions on social media, Kara says that he was being forced to pray and read the books the cult tells him to, adding that he was very tired psychologically and could not carry on with this anymore.

He also said that he has “lost” his “enthusiasm for life.”

WORLD UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral
