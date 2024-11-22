Probe launched into journalists Altaylı, Saymaz

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into journalists Fatih Altaylı and İsmail Saymaz over their allegations about recent resignations by three lawmakers from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The prosecutor's office accused the journalists of "publicly disseminating misleading information,” the media reported on Nov. 22.

In his article published on Nov. 21, Altaylı alleged that, during a meeting last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan showed certain footage to MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, purportedly involving the lawmakers in question.

Altaylı further asserted that the party's request for these lawmakers to resign followed the presentation of this footage to Bahçeli.

On the same day, Saymaz echoed similar claims during a broadcast on Halk TV, a private television network.

The Presidential Communications Directorate’s disinformation body refuted these allegations, describing them as unfounded and "aimed at manipulating public opinion.”

The MHP on Nov. 20 announced the resignations of its MPs, Hasan Basri Sönmez, İsmail Akgül and Mustafa Demir.

The party cited an “ongoing investigation” as the reason, without disclosing further details.

The resignations reduce the MHP's seats in parliament to 47.

