Probe launched into 750 people for ‘violating’ virus measures: Minister

  • April 06 2020 16:20:00

ANKARA
Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said on April 6 that probes have been launched into 750 people in 66 provinces, for not abiding by the measures the government has taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Investigations have been opened for 750 people in 66 provinces by chief public prosecutors’ offices,” Gül said.

The minister’s remarks came during a speech after a fourth coordination meeting, held for discussions on coronavirus measures, concluded with the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK), the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (TBB) and the Union of Turkish Public Notaries.

Regarding the “manipulative news” circulating on social media, inquiries were launched against 568 people, he said.
According to the figures Gül provided, additional probes were launched into eight people who were exhibiting “insulting behaviors” to the elderly, to 85 people who did not abide by the quarantine rules and to 89 people over “stockpiling” and “black marketing.”

On the current situation in prisons, Gül said that about 32,000 prison personnel are being isolated in determined locations after their shifts. He added that the inmates’ and prison personnel’s contact with the outside world have been “minimized.”

As for notaries, the minister said that the personnel have been conducting their shifts by turn and the density in notary offices have been decreased to 80 percent.

67 members of judiciary tested positive for COVID-19

Gül also said that 12 judges and prosecutors and 55 judiciary personnel have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He said that their health situation is “well” and some are receiving treatment in hospitals, while some are being treated at their homes.

Turkey, Probe,

