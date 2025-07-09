Pro-opposition TV channel goes off air for 10 days over penalty

ISTANBUL
A pro-opposition Turkish news channel, Sözcü TV, went off air in the early hours of July 9 to serve a 10-day broadcasting suspension imposed by the country’s media watchdog over its coverage of protests in March.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) ruled on March 27 that Sözcü TV would be suspended for 10 days, citing allegations that its live broadcasts from the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the western province of İzmir incited “hatred and hostility” among the public.

These broadcasts covered the protests ignited by the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in March.

İmamoğlu was arrested on corruption charges and removed from office in late March, triggering nationwide weeks-long protests.

The suspension was initially expected to begin on May 31. However, an Ankara court granted a stay of execution, temporarily halting the penalty.

That decision was later overturned by another court in Ankara, finalizing the order to suspend Sözcü TV’s broadcasting as early as July 9.

As the suspension took effect, Sözcü TV's screen and YouTube channel went dark simultaneously. Moments before going off air, the staff in the studio applauded in protest of the decision.

A notice from RTÜK explaining the suspension was then displayed on screen, marking the beginning of the 10-day blackout.

A similar penalty was recently issued to another opposition broadcaster, Halk TV, but a court ruling suspended its implementation.

UK, France unveil migrants deal as Macron wraps up state visit
