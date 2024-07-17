Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May

ANKARA

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad recorded $168.5 billion as of May, increasing by $4.5 billion from the end of 2023, data from the Central Bank have shown.

Long-term loans recorded stood at $157.3 billion, increasing by $2.4 billion, whereas short-term loans — excluding trade credits — realized $11.2 billion, up by $2.1 billion in the same period, said the bank.

Banks’ long-term loan liabilities decreased by $365 million, while their bond liabilities amounted to $17.4 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion from the end of 2023.

Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded a decrease of $275, whereas bond liabilities amounted to $10.9 billion, increasing by $762 million as of May.

Regarding short-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities were $5.8 billion, increasing by $1.3 billion and non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities decreased by $382 million to $1.3 billion.

Some 58 percent of the long-term loans consist of the U.S. dollar, 35.5 percent Euro, 2.4 percent Turkish Lira and 4.1 percent other currencies.

“Of the total short-term loans in the amount of $11.2 billion, 44.4 percent consists of the dollar, 18.8 percent euro, 32.5 percent lira and 4.3 percent other currencies,” the Central Bank said.

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis point to principal repayments in the amount of $51 billion for the next 12 months, it added.