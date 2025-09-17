Private sector external debt climbs to $199.3 bln

ANKARA
Türkiye's private sector external credit debt rose to $199.3 billion as of July 2025, marking the highest level since September 2019, according to the Central Bank's latest report.

The total outstanding loans from abroad increased by $2.5 billion compared to the previous month-end, data showed.

By maturity, long-term credit debt grew by $2.1 billion to $188.6 billion, while short-term credit debt — excluding trade credits — rose by $0.4 billion to $10.8 billion.

Sector-wise, financial institutions' total debt surged by $3.2 billion from June, whereas non-financial institutions saw a $0.7 billion decline.

In the same period, long-term debts for financial institutions increased by $2.9 billion but dropped by $0.8 billion for non-financial ones. Short-term debts rose by $0.3 billion for financial institutions and $0.1 billion for non-financial entities.

Currency breakdown revealed dollar-denominated borrowing held the largest share.

Of the $188.6 billion in long-term debt, 58.2 percent was in dollars, 32.2 percent in euros, 2 percent in Turkish Liras and 7.6 percent in other currencies.

For the $10.8 billion short-term debt, dollars accounted for 30.7 percent, euros for 20.5 percent, Turkish lira for 47.2 percent and other currencies for 1.6 percent.

Looking at the one-year maturity distribution, the total debt stood at $55.4 billion, with $38.7 billion owed by banks, $15.8 billion by non-financial institutions and $4.9 billion by non-bank financial entities.

 

