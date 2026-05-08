Private museums in Türkiye multiply over 14 years

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has expanded its cultural landscape over the past 14 years with the opening of 274 new private museums, bringing the nationwide total to 451 institutions across 60 provinces, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Private museums in Türkiye can be established by public institutions, foundations, legal entities, and individuals following ministry approval under Turkish legislation.

Museums authorized by the ministry are permitted to exhibit movable cultural assets within the thematic framework defined in their licenses. The protection and conservation of these artifacts are carried out under standards equivalent to those applied in state museums.

Applications are evaluated based on collection quality, exhibition standards, and the ability to provide continuous public service. Artifacts displayed in these museums are preserved under standards equivalent to those applied in state museums.

The number of private museums rose from 177 in 2012 to 451 as of April 2026. Officials said 23 new museums were opened in 2025 alone, reflecting continued investment in the country’s cultural infrastructure and heritage preservation efforts.

Istanbul hosts the largest concentration of private museums with 83 institutions, followed by Ankara with 77 and İzmir with 25. Across the remaining provinces, 266 private museums are in operation.

The museums cover a wide range of themes, from archaeology and fine arts to maritime history, journalism, toys, firefighting, and industrial heritage.

Among Istanbul’s notable institutions are the Istanbul Toy Museum, the Count Szechenyi Firefighting Museum, the Press Museum, the Sadberk Hanım Museum, the Pera Museum and the Museum of Painting and Sculpture of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University.

Alongside museums, private collectors continue to play a key role in preserving Anatolia’s historical legacy. As of April 2026, the ministry reported 1,556 registered collectors operating under state supervision.

Official figures show private museums currently house 310,597 artifacts. Collectors possess a further 306,895 items, including 167,879 coins and 139,016 historical works.

Private museums also remain a major attraction for cultural tourism. In 2025, they welcomed more than 21.7 million visitors.

The expansion of private museums has increasingly complemented state-run institutions while contributing to tourism, cultural preservation, and public engagement with the country’s diverse historical and artistic heritage.