Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

Despite ongoing provocations from Israel, the exchange of prisoners and detainees between Israel and Hamas continues, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said during his meeting with a Hamas delegation last week, he reiterated Türkiye's readiness to “do whatever is necessary to make the ceasefire agreement permanent.”

“The vast difference between the condition of prisoners released by Israel and the captives set free by Hamas is enough to see the difference in mentality,” he said, referring to the physical state of the people swapped as part of the prisoner exchange deal.

“We must not leave our brothers and sisters in Gaza alone during this period. I once again repeat my call to provide more support to the oppressed people of Gaza ahead of the holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

 

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian presidents historic visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship: Erdoğan

Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan

    Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan

  2. Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

    Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

  3. Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza

    Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza

  4. DEM Party says Öcalan to make 'historic call'

    DEM Party says Öcalan to make 'historic call'

  5. AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary

    AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary
Recommended
Syrian presidents historic visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship: Erdoğan

Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan
Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza
DEM Party says Öcalan to make historic call

DEM Party says Öcalan to make 'historic call'
AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary

AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary
15 freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in Türkiye

15 freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in Türkiye
Erdoğan hosts Syrias new leader in Ankara

Erdoğan hosts Syria's new leader in Ankara
CHP debates timing of selecting presidential candidate

CHP debates timing of selecting presidential candidate
WORLD Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

The Armenian prime minister has said his country’s defeat against Azerbaijan during the Karabakh war in the fall of 2020 opened the doors for Yerevan to have an “independent and sovereign state.”
ECONOMY Passenger car sales fall 12.6 percent in January

Passenger car sales fall 12.6 percent in January

Passenger car sales in Türkiye dropped 12.6 percent year-on-year by 8,097 units in January, according to data released by an industry group on Tuesday.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿