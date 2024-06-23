Prison project for drug-addicted inmates initiated in 2 cities

Prison project for drug-addicted inmates initiated in 2 cities

ANKARA
Prison project for drug-addicted inmates initiated in 2 cities

The Justice Ministry has selected two cities, Bolu and Adana, for the establishment of specialized prisons that will encompass rehabilitation centers for drug-addicted convicts.

In March, the ministry initiated efforts to establish specialized prisons and created dedicated areas within existing detention facilities for the treatment and rehabilitation of inmates with substance abuse issues.

As part of the project, work on the first facilities in the northern city of Bolu and Adana in the country’s south has started in coordination with the Health Ministry, Enis Yavuz Yıldırım, a senior official from the ministry, said in a presentation to the parliamentary human rights investigation commission.

"We want to gather inmates in prisons specifically designed and built for this purpose. These facilities will encompass a comprehensive psychosocial service, complemented by psychiatric and pharmacological support extended by the Health Ministry,” he earlier said.

"While drug addiction is classified as a crime under our laws, it is also a malady requiring treatment. Providing only psychosocial support to these individuals is not enough; they must receive medical assistance.”

Providing information on certain statistics pertaining to the prison population, the official said that there are currently 340,268 detainees and convicts across the country, with drug-related offenses comprising a prominent 36 percent of the crimes.

He attributed this prevalence not to the pervasiveness of drug abuse, but to Türkiye’s stringent penal policies regarding such offenses. Yıldırım emphasized that, in contrast to Western nations, the Turkish penal system is characterized by a more draconian approach to drug-related crimes.

drug addicts,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

    Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

  2. Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

    Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

  3. Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

    Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

  4. Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

    Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

  5. Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic

    Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic
Recommended
Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions
Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

Fairy chimney-like formations found in Ankara

Fairy chimney-like formations found in Ankara
Dozens of illegal migrants caught off western coasts

Dozens of illegal migrants caught off western coasts
Parliament returns to busy week post-Eid break

Parliament returns to busy week post-Eid break
Özel vows push for rental aid to quake victims

Özel vows push for rental aid to quake victims
WORLD Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia on Sunday said the United States had responsibility for a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-annexed Crimea, which it said killed four people, including two children, and wounded over 100.
ECONOMY Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye has recorded the highest annual increase in rent among European Union members and EU candidate countries, according to data from Eurostat.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿