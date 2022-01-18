Prince Harry files court claim over UK police protection

LONDON

Prince Harry has filed a claim for a judicial review against the British government’s decision not to let him personally pay for police protection while in the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex’s legal representative said that Harry wants to bring his children Archie and Lilibet to visit his home country from the U.S. but that is too risky without police protection.

The representative said Harry wanted to fund the police protection himself. His private security team in the U.S. doesn’t have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information, they said.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.,” a statement said.

“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home,” it added.

The claim to a judicial review was filed in September to challenge the British government’s decision-making behind the security procedures.

Harry and his wife Meghan lost publicly funded police protection in the U.K. when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020.

The couple said their decision was due to what they described as unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.