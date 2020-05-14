Price caps set for intercity buses

ANKARA

The Turkish government has set price caps for coach services between the country’s cities based on the distance traveled.



According to the decision published in the Official Gazette, the maximum bus fare for a trip up to 115 kilometers in distance will be 100 Turkish Liras (or around $14) while travelers will be charged 130 liras for up to a 250-kilometer trip.



The upper limit for the price of the ticket for a 1,000-kilometer travel has been set at 250 liras whereas the travelers can be charged maximum 500 liras for a bus trip of 2,000 kilometers and farther.



The new fares have been decided by taking the extra cost the coach service providers have to shoulder due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the communique in the Official Gazette.



The price caps will be in effect until July 31.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on May 11 that COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted in nine more cities, as part of the normalization process as the number of fatalities and cases continue to decrease in the country.



Turkey initially introduced travel restrictions for a total of 31 provinces. But later, restrictions were removed for 7 seven cities.