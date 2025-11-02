Prestigious Istanbul marathon once more unites two continents

ISTANBUL

Scores of runners from around the world took to the streets of Istanbul on Nov. 2 for the 47th edition of the prestigious Istanbul marathon — the only race on the planet where athletes cross between two continents on foot.

Organized by the municipality’s subsidiary Spor Istanbul and recognized as a “Gold Label” event by World Athletics, the Türkiye İş Bankası 47th Istanbul Marathon began at the entrance of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the Asian side of the city.

The starting signal was given by the Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Istanbul Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan, along with other officials.

A total of 43 elite athletes from four continents competed in the race.

Among them were men’s defending champion Dejene Debela, along with fellow contenders Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo and Denis Chirchir, while the women’s lineup included Sofia Assefa, Tigst Getnet and Yenenesh Tilahun Dinkesa.

It was Kilimo, the Kenyan elite athlete, who ultimately delivered a masterful performance and claimed victory in the men's category. The women's title was also clinched by an elite African runner, with Ethiopian athlete Bizuager Aderra winning her category.

The 42-kilometer route took runners from the Asian side of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge through Beşiktaş, Galata Bridge, Sirkeci and along the Kennedy Avenue coastal road before finishing in front of Sultanahmet Mosque.

Other categories of the marathon included the 15.5-kilometer run, corporate run and the popular public run.

The public run, the final race of the day, began around noon, following the corporate run events. Participants in these categories started from the Asian side of the bridge and finished along the coast between the Tüpraş Stadium and the Dolmabahçe Palace.

Major traffic restrictions were implemented for the marathon, which closed parts of the city’s main roads and tunnels to vehicles. Due to the marathon, tram and bus services were also modified, with alternative routes having been arranged for both early-morning and daytime traffic.