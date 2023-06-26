Presidential Symphony Orchestra performs at ancient theater

DENİZLİ
The Presidential Symphony Orchestra has given a concert at the 2,200-year-old historic theater in the Aegean province of Denizli’s ancient city of Laodicea.

More than 15,000 people attended the concert at the ancient theater on June 23, hosted by the provincial governor’s office and the municipality.

Soprano Görkem Ezgi Yıldırım and tenor Mert Süngü performed various musical pieces under the direction of Conductor Rengim Gökmen in the concert in the ancient city, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

Speaking before the concert, Denizli Mayor Osman Zolan stated that the Laodicea West Theater had been idle for the past 1,700 years due to earthquakes but was restored and revived.

Zolan also added that Denizli will host various events this year on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic.

“The founder of our republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, named this orchestra ‘Presidential Symphony Orchestra’ as he wanted to attribute this art to the presidential office. Since then, they [the orchestra] have been performing under that name,” Zolan said.

“We will always show the utmost respect to Atatürk. If we are living here freely and independently today, it is thanks to Atatürk. We will never forget this,” he added.

The Presidential Symphony Orchestra’s history dates back as far as 1826, making it one of the first symphony orchestras in the world.

After the abolition of the Janissary corps, the infantry division of the Ottoman army, in 1826 by Sultan Mahmud II, the “Mehter” military and was transformed into a Western band.

After the foundation of the Turkish Republic, the state orchestra moved to the new capital Ankara in 1924, upon the orders of Atatürk.

