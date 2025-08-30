Presidential decree establishes stray animal protection units in 3 provinces

ANKARA

A presidential decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has approved the establishment of “Stray Animal Protection Units” in three provinces, according to the Official Gazette.

The newly formed units in the Black Sea province of Gümüşhane, the northwestern province of Kırklareli and the Central Anatolia province of Yozgat will aim to control, shelter, monitor and provide care for stray animals.

The decision cites a law that allows the president to mandate the participation of local administrations in unions addressing infrastructure projects, environmental protection or ecological balance.

According to Türkiye’s stray dog law, municipalities with populations over 25,000 have until Dec. 31, 2028, to either establish or enhance their animal shelters.

Recently, the Istanbul Governor’s Office urged local municipalities to collect stray animals around schools and crowded public spaces, citing concerns over public safety as the new school year approaches.

In May of last year, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) highlighted the need for changes in the handling of stray dogs, proposing an amendment to the Animal Rights Law due to concerns over the inadequacy of the current sterilization system to control the stray dog population and address public safety.

After intense debates and widespread criticism, the Turkish parliament ratified the controversial bill on July 30, which came into effect in December.