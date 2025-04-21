Presidential Children’s Orchestra to make its debut on April 23

ANKARA

With a 220-member ensemble and a vibrant repertoire, the Presidential Children’s Orchestra and Choir will give its first concert on April 23, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, at the Presidential Complex.

Launched by the Presidency last year with the goal of preserving traditional Turkish music and nurturing future musicians, the ensemble was established in October following the selection of 250 children from around 1,000 applicants after a rigorous talent screening process.

The group includes children aged 8 to 13, who have been divided into orchestra and choir tracks based on their interests and talents. Training began in November, with students attending instrument-specific classes in violin, bağlama, oud, clarinet, kemenche, kanun, ney, percussion, flute, piano, guitar, cello and double bass.

A total of 50 coordinators, instructors, and pedagogues from institutions including the ministries of education, culture and tourism, family and social services, and youth and sports; the Directorate General for Basic Education; the Directorate General of Fine Arts; Ankara State Opera and Ballet; the Presidential Symphony Orchestra; the State Turkish Folk Music Choir; the Turkic World Ensemble; Ankara Music and Fine Arts University; Hacettepe University Ankara State Conservatory; and various fine arts high schools are involved in the project.

Every weekend, students receive full-day training at the Presidential Complex in Turkish classical and folk music, Western classical music and popular music.

Aiming to both preserve traditional Turkish music and instruments and introduce a variety of global musical styles, the choir is the first orchestra of the “Century of Türkiye.”

The orchestra is conducted by Professor Burak Tüzün and the choir is led by Hülya Kazan. Their debut concert on April 23 will be held at the Presidential Complex, featuring 222 performers and a colorful repertoire.

Fecir Alptekin, a member of the Presidential Council of Culture and Arts and Chief Advisor to the President, noted that this year’s April 23 celebration also marks the debut of the Presidential Children’s Orchestra and Choir.

“Auditions for the orchestra and choir were held last October. We have been working for a year. Both the instructors and the children have sacrificed their weekends to come to the Presidential Complex for training. A repertoire largely consisting of beautiful, locally inspired pieces has been prepared. The goal from the start has been to preserve our national music and instruments. With this repertoire, our young children will take the stage for the first time, full of excitement,” she said.