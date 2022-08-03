President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam

  • August 03 2022 12:52:30

President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam

ANKARA
President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has instructed the State Supervisory Board (DDK) to investigate the fraud allegations regarding the 2022 Public Personnel Selection Examination (KPSS).

The head of the Center for Assessment, Selection and Placement (ÖSYM), Halis Aygün, was dismissed by the presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 3.

Some of the 2022 KPSS questions were allegedly published by a publishing house before the exam.

“Our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has instructed the State Supervisory Board to examine the allegations regarding some questions in the 2022 KPSS session. The review will be concluded as soon as possible and shared with the public,” a statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate said on Aug. 2.

In his post on social media, Erdoğan said, “The data obtained as a result of the examination of our State Supervisory Board regarding the 2022 KPSS will be meticulously evaluated and the necessary steps will be taken immediately. We will never allow even a single child to be a victim.”

İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener made a statement regarding the allegations.

“You have betrayed the labor of our youth many times in exams and interviews. We do not accept repeats! We will follow the allegations about KPSS and the dubious statements made in two hours,” Akşener said on Twitter.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Ankara Deputy Ali Haydar Hakverdi brought the allegations to the agenda of the parliament. Hakverdi submitted a parliamentary question to the presidency of the parliament, requesting a written response from Education Minister Mahmut Özer.

TURKEY, Türkiye, Erdogan,

TÜRKIYE Toppers visit Demirören Media High School

Toppers visit Demirören Media High School
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

    Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

  2. BP second-quarter profit triples to $9.3 billion

    BP second-quarter profit triples to $9.3 billion

  3. Inspection done, first grain ship bound for Lebanon

    Inspection done, first grain ship bound for Lebanon

  4. Europe – a “boiled frog”?

    Europe – a “boiled frog”?

  5. Is it so hard to say it was an ISIL attack?

    Is it so hard to say it was an ISIL attack?
Recommended
Toppers visit Demirören Media High School

Toppers visit Demirören Media High School
Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine

Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine
Paraglider flies 143 kilometers

Paraglider flies 143 kilometers
Most senior executives graduated from ODTÜ: Survey

Most senior executives graduated from ODTÜ: Survey
Convicted general released due to dementia

Convicted general released due to dementia
Türkiye to join scientific research on ALS with three centers

Türkiye to join scientific research on ALS with three centers
WORLD Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb said on Aug. 2 revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season.
ECONOMY Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

The Russian economy has been deeply damaged by sanctions and the exit of international business since the country invaded Ukraine, according to a new report by Yale University business experts and economists.
SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.