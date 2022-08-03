President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has instructed the State Supervisory Board (DDK) to investigate the fraud allegations regarding the 2022 Public Personnel Selection Examination (KPSS).

The head of the Center for Assessment, Selection and Placement (ÖSYM), Halis Aygün, was dismissed by the presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 3.

Some of the 2022 KPSS questions were allegedly published by a publishing house before the exam.

“Our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has instructed the State Supervisory Board to examine the allegations regarding some questions in the 2022 KPSS session. The review will be concluded as soon as possible and shared with the public,” a statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate said on Aug. 2.

In his post on social media, Erdoğan said, “The data obtained as a result of the examination of our State Supervisory Board regarding the 2022 KPSS will be meticulously evaluated and the necessary steps will be taken immediately. We will never allow even a single child to be a victim.”

İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener made a statement regarding the allegations.

“You have betrayed the labor of our youth many times in exams and interviews. We do not accept repeats! We will follow the allegations about KPSS and the dubious statements made in two hours,” Akşener said on Twitter.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Ankara Deputy Ali Haydar Hakverdi brought the allegations to the agenda of the parliament. Hakverdi submitted a parliamentary question to the presidency of the parliament, requesting a written response from Education Minister Mahmut Özer.