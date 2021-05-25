President Erdoğan to hold roundtable call with US CEOs

  • May 25 2021 13:12:00

President Erdoğan to hold roundtable call with US CEOs

WASHINGTON- Reuters
President Erdoğan to hold roundtable call with US CEOs

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a roundtable call with several U.S. corporate chief executives on May 26 to highlight both countries' growing cooperation, Turkey's embassy in Washington confirmed on May 25. 

On Monday, Reuters reported the meeting was scheduled with some 20 executives. One source called it an opportunity to test the waters with companies ahead of Erdoğan's planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next month.

The "CEO-level virtual roundtable" would include a wide range of U.S. industries, Yaprak Ece, an official at the Turkish
Embassy, said in an email.

"President Erdoğan regularly meets with the international investors (and) this event would highlight the two countries'
growing economic and trade cooperation, in addition to current economic affairs," she said.

Another source who spoke to Reuters said executives from Microsoft and Netflix are among those to join the call. The two companies did not respond to requests for comment.

The planned June 14 meeting between Biden and Erdoğan, on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, would be their first in-person encounter since the U.S. election last year.

Bilateral ties have been strained on several fronts including U.S. tariffs on Turkish steel and Ankara's purchase of
Russian missile defences in 2019, which prompted Washington to oust Turkey from a consortium producing F-35 jets.


Erdogan, US,

ECONOMY Tümen appointed deputy Central Bank governor

Tümen appointed deputy Central Bank governor
MOST POPULAR

  1. Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

    Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

  2. Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

    Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

  3. Turkey under attack, says interior minister

    Turkey under attack, says interior minister

  4. Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

    Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

  5. Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo

    Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo
Recommended
Turkeys manufacturing capacity usage down in May

Turkey's manufacturing capacity usage down in May
Turkish Treasury borrows $1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1bln through auctions
Chinese smartphone maker Tecno Mobile starts production in Turkey

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno Mobile starts production in Turkey
Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister
Online event to discuss Turkeys drone program

Online event to discuss Turkey's drone program
Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

WORLD Top US diplomat lands in Israel to solidify ceasefire

Top US diplomat lands in Israel to 'solidify' ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on May 25, days after an Egypt-brokered truce halted fighting between the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas.
ECONOMY Tümen appointed deputy Central Bank governor

Tümen appointed deputy Central Bank governor

Professor Semih Tümen has been appointed deputy governor of Turkey’s Central Bank, replacing Oğuzhan Erbaş.

SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.