President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the capital, Ankara, on March 27, where the two leaders engaged in high-level discussions on bilateral relations and regional stability.

Erdoğan officially welcomed his Somali counterpart with a formal ceremony at the Presidential Complex. Following the ceremony, the two leaders proceeded to a closed-door meeting to address key issues.

According to a statement shared on social media by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the discussions encompassed Turkish-Somali relations, as well as pressing regional and global developments.

During the meeting, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for Somalia’s stability, security and territorial integrity.

He emphasized that Türkiye would continue to back efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of Türkiye’s determined cooperation with Somalia in counterterrorism efforts, reiterating that Türkiye will always stand by the Somali people in the fight against terrorism.

The discussions also highlighted the significance of strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia in the fields of economy, trade, security and defense to further solidify the strategic partnership between the two nations, the statement said.

