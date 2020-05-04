President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

  • May 04 2020 20:12:00

President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

ANKARA- Reuters
President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

Turkey will start easing coronavirus containment measures as of May 11, President Tayyip Erdoğan said, lifting intercity travel restriction in seven provinces and easing a curfew imposed for senior and youth citizens at the weekend after weeks.

Ankara has rolled out measures to contain the outbreak, but Erdoğan said on May 4 Turkey would start easing them in May, June and July as the spreading pace begun slowing over the past two weeks.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said senior and youth citizens will be allowed outside for 4 hours for one day a week starting this weekend and that travel restrictions would be lifted for seven cities, excluding Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

He said shopping malls, barber shops and some stores will be allowed to open on May 11 as long as they abide by normalization rules, adding that universities would return to their academic calendar as of June 15.

But, Erdoğan warned that the government would impose much harsher measures if the normalization plan is not followed.

COVID-19 vaccine must belong to all of humanity: Erdoğan
COVID-19 vaccine must belong to all of humanity: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

    Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

  2. President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

    President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

  3. Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

    Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,461 as recoveries exceed 68,166

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,461 as recoveries exceed 68,166

  5. Turkey lifts 3-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

    Turkey lifts 3-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces
Recommended
COVID-19 vaccine must belong to all of humanity: Erdoğan

COVID-19 vaccine must belong to all of humanity: Erdoğan
Ankara denies harassing helicopter with Greek defense chief

Ankara denies harassing helicopter with Greek defense chief

Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns
Number of abandoned animals increases in Turkey amid virus

Number of abandoned animals increases in Turkey amid virus
Quality of free masks stirs debate

Quality of free masks stirs debate
Turkey intensifies Eastern Mediterranean drilling despite COVID-19

Turkey intensifies Eastern Mediterranean drilling despite COVID-19
WORLD COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

Hundreds of people are rolling up their sleeves in countries across the world to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19, spurring hope maybe unrealistic that an end to the pandemic may arrive sooner than anticipated.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank has adequate reserves: Minister

Turkish Central Bank has adequate reserves: Minister  

The Turkish Central Bank’s reserves are adequate to meet short-term needs, the treasury and finance minister has said, highlighting that its gross reserves stood at $53 billion as of April 24.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 