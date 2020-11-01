President Erdoğan pledges new houses, rental support for citizens suffered in İzmir quake

  • November 01 2020 10:20:00

President Erdoğan pledges new houses, rental support for citizens suffered in İzmir quake

SAMSUN
President Erdoğan pledges new houses, rental support for citizens suffered in İzmir quake

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 1 that new houses will be built as soon as possible and rentals will be provided for those whose homes have been destroyed in the İzmir earthquake.

“We are determined to heal the wounds of our brothers and sisters in İzmir who are affected by the earthquake before cold weather and rains start,” he told in a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

“As in all disasters up to now, we will hopefully bring our citizens, who lost their homes in the Izmir earthquake, to their new homes as soon as possible,” he stated.

The government will immediately start work after the removal of the wreckage of the buildings that were destroyed and needed to be demolished with damage assessment, Erdoğan said, noting that the ministries and institutions are doing everything necessary in the disaster area with all their teams and facilities.

Erdoğan went to İzmir from the Van congress of his party on Oct. 31 and held a meeting in the crisis center the following day.

Speaking in İzmir, the president said the government would ensure rental prices for the citizens, whose houses were destroyed until the construction works would be finalized for the new houses.

“We will not have the slightest trouble by paying the most household goods and the costs of our citizens who had their belongings damaged,” Erdoğan noted.

The government has provided 24 million Turkish Lira allowance to tackle the outcome of the earthquake in İzmir, he said.

Seven cargo planes belonging to the General Staff have performed their duty to help the wounded in the earthquake, Erdoğan said.

The Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) has served with three mobile coordination vehicles from Sakarya, Bursa and Afyon, and 35 mobile base stations for telecommunications had been shipped to the region while 25 of them had been installed, he said. “In addition to all these, we have sent 24 million allowances so far.”

 

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

    Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

  2. Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

    Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

  3. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  4. Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

    Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

  5. Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

    Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM
Recommended
Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show
Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM
Constructor loses family members in İzmir building he named after grandson he lost in 1992 earthquake

Constructor loses family members in İzmir building he named after grandson he lost in 1992 earthquake
Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts
Turkey to continue exploration in East Med till Nov 14

Turkey to continue exploration in East Med till Nov 14
Former AKP lawmaker Kuzu dies due to novel coronavirus

Former AKP lawmaker Kuzu dies due to novel coronavirus
Turkey condemns armed attack in Lyon

Turkey condemns armed attack in Lyon
WORLD China starts once-a-decade census of worlds largest population

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population

Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Nov.1 for a once-a-decade head count of the world's largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers.    
ECONOMY Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkish agencies and associations will release foreign trade, manufacturing sector activity, inflation and cash balance data during the week.
SPORTS Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor parted ways with English manager Eddie Newton on Oct. 31.