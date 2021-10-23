President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

  • October 23 2021 17:00:00

President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

ANKARA
President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

Turkey must declare the ambassadors of 10 Western nations, including the United States, France and Germany, as persona non grata after they issued a joint statement for the release of jailed activist and businessman Osman Kavala, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing no nation can interfere in Turkey’s affairs.

“I gave the necessary instruction to our foreign minister and said what must be done. ‘These 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at once. You shall sort it out immediately,’ I told him. They must understand and know about Turkey; the day they don’t, they will go,” Erdoğan said during his visit to the northwestern province of Eskişehir on Oct 23.

“What kind of an indecency is this? Where do you think you are? This is Turkey. This is not a tribal state as you think,” he stated.

Erdoğan’s reaction was against the envoys of the U.S., Germany, France, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden in Ankara who called on Turkey to urgently release Kavala in a social media statement on Oct. 18. These envoys were summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Oct. 19 and were protested for interfering in judicial matters.

Erdoğan described Kavala as the agent of American billionaire George Soros and slammed the envoys for going to the Foreign Ministry for his release. Kavala has been in prison since 2017 over terror-related charges and has not been convicted. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) urged Turkey to release Kavala as his fundamental rights and freedoms were breached.

US seeks clarity from Turkey

Several European countries said late Saturday they had received no official notification from Turkey. “We are currently in intensive consultation with the nine other countries concerned,” the German Foreign Ministry said. “Our ambassador has not done anything that would justify the expulsion,” Norwegian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Trude Maseide told the press in her home country.

The U.S. was aware of the reports and was seeking clarity from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, a State Department spokesperson said.

 

Erdogan,

TURKEY Two vessels collide in Turkeys Marmara Sea

Two vessels collide in Turkey's Marmara Sea
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

    President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

  2. Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

    Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

  3. No problem with consuming fish despite mucilage: Official

    No problem with consuming fish despite mucilage: Official

  4. Kyrgyzstan orders Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones

    Kyrgyzstan orders Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones

  5. Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President

    Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President
Recommended
Two vessels collide in Turkeys Marmara Sea

Two vessels collide in Turkey's Marmara Sea
Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed

Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed
International law symposium begins in Istanbul

International law symposium begins in Istanbul
2 terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

2 terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey long-desired policy

Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey 'long-desired policy'
Turkey condemns Israel over plan to construct new illegal housing units

Turkey condemns Israel over plan to construct new illegal housing units
WORLD Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.

ECONOMY Trade with Turkey set to rise dramatically: Nigerian official

Trade with Turkey set to 'rise dramatically': Nigerian official

Over the next few years, trade between Turkey and Nigeria will rise “dramatically” from its current level of $2 billion, according to Nigeria’s top trade official.

SPORTS Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor defeated Göztepe 1-0 in the Turkish Süper Lig week 10 game on Oct. 23.