President Erdoğan, MHP leader have iftar together

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli had an iftar, or fast-breaking, meal on April 15.



The two leaders convened at an Uzbek tent of the Presidency for dinner.



Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the MHP had formed the People’s Alliance ahead of the June 24, 2018 elections, after their joint efforts to win the referendum to shift to a presidential system in 2017.



The People’s Alliance stood against the Nation Alliance, which consists of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP).