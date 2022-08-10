President Erdoğan meets Albania’s Edi Rama

  • August 10 2022 14:29:00

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama yesterday in the capital Ankara.

The Albanian president also attended the official opening ceremony of the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosted by central Konya province on Aug. 9. President Erdoğan inaugurated the official opening of the international games.

In March, Rama of Albania met Erdoğan on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Türkiye is one of the largest foreign investors in Albania. Türkiye built 522 houses in Lac for the people after Albania was hit by the earthquake of Nov. 26, 2019.

